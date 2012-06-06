Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:33 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rallies on Europe hopes

Wed Jun 6, 2012 11:41am EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

TORONTO, June 6 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar rallied against
its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, along with commodities, as
European officials urgently explored ways to rescue Spain's
debt-laden banks and expectations grew central banks would act
to bolster a slowing global economy.	
    The Canadian dollar firmed to a session high at
C$1.0298 against the U.S. dollar, or 97.11 U.S. cents. It was up
nearly a cent from Monday's close at C$1.0397 versus the
greenback, or 96.18 U.S. cents.
 