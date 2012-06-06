CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rallies on Europe hopes

TORONTO, June 6 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar rallied against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, along with commodities, as European officials urgently explored ways to rescue Spain's debt-laden banks and expectations grew central banks would act to bolster a slowing global economy. The Canadian dollar firmed to a session high at C$1.0298 against the U.S. dollar, or 97.11 U.S. cents. It was up nearly a cent from Monday's close at C$1.0397 versus the greenback, or 96.18 U.S. cents.