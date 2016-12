TORONTO, June 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low on Friday after domestic data showed Canada's annual inflation rate in May eased to 1.2 percent from 2.0 percent in April. The Canadian dollar touched C$1.0301 versus the U.S. dollar, or 97.08 U.S. cents, moving from around C$1.0285 just before the data's release.