Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:30 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX-C$ falls to session low after U.S. jobs data

Fri Jul 6, 2012 8:57am EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

TORONTO, July 6 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar hit a session
low against its U.S. counterpart on Friday after data showed
U.S. employers hired at a dismal pace in June. 
    The Canadian currency fell to C$1.0185 to the U.S.
dollar, or 98.18 U.S. cents, after touching a session high of
C$1.0140 in the immediate aftermath of a Canadian jobs report
that showed the economy added 7,300 jobs in June, slightly ahead
of consensus.
 