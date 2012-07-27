CANADA FX-Canadian dollar extends gains, hits 10-week high
TORONTO, July 27 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar rose to its strongest level since mid-May on growing expectations the European Central Bank will take action to tackle the region's sovereign debt crisis and hopes of further stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The Canadian dollar climbed to C$1.0035 versus the U.S. dollar, or 99.65 U.S. cents, up from Thursday's North American's session close at C$1.0096 against the U . S. dollar, or 99.05 U.S. cents.
