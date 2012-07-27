Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:26 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX-Canadian dollar extends gains, hits 10-week high

Fri Jul 27, 2012 1:47pm EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+]

TORONTO, July 27 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar rose to its strongest level since mid-May on growing expectations the European Central Bank will take action to tackle the region's sovereign debt crisis and hopes of further stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Canadian dollar climbed to C$1.0035 versus the U.S. dollar, or 99.65 U.S. cents, up from Thursday's North American's session close at C$1.0096 against the U . S. dollar, or 99.05 U.S. cents.

 