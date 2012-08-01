Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:28 EST
CANADA FX-C$ falls to session low after U.S. Fed comments

Wed Aug 1, 2012 2:23pm EDT
 
TORONTO Aug 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar touched its lowest level of the session against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said the economy was weaker, but left policy on hold.

The U.S. central bank, which disappointed market expectations by not extending further into the future its guidance for low rates until late 2014, nevertheless showed it was prepared to do more to support an ailing economy.

The Canadian dollar touched C$1.0044 against the greenback, or 99.56 U.S. cents, from about C$1.0021 just before the announcement.
 