Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:27 EST
CANADA FX-C$ nearly hits parity to US$ after U.S. jobless data

Thu Aug 2, 2012 8:41am EDT
 
TORONTO Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar climbed to within striking distance of parity with the U.S. currency on Thursday after data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits rose less than expected last week.

The Canadian dollar climbed to a session high of C$1.0002 against the greenback, or 99.98 U.S. cents, up from Wednesday's finish of C$1.0052, or 99.48 U.S. cents. The currency also rose as European Central Bank President Mario Draghi began speaking at a press conference.
 