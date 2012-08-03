Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:28 EST
CANADA FX-C$ firms to session high after U.S. jobs data

Fri Aug 3, 2012 8:37am EDT
 
TORONTO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar rose to a session
high against the U.S. currency on Friday after U.S. data showed
employment grew more in July than the market expected although
an increase in the jobless rate supported hopes of more stimulus
by the Federal Reserve.
    The Canadian dollar rose to C$1.0009 against the
U.S. currency, or 99.91 U.S. cents, up from around C$1.0032 just
before the data's release. On Thursday, the currency finished at
C$1.0072 against the U.S. currency, or 99.29 U.S. cents.
 