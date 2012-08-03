Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:26 EST
CANADA FX-C$ stronger than US$ for first time since May

Fri Aug 3, 2012 9:17am EDT
 
TORONTO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar traded at a
stronger level than the U.S. currency on Friday for the first
time in more than 2 months as investors remained hopeful that
central banks around the globe would take action to prop up
their economies.
    The Canadian dollar rose to C$0.9997 against the
U.S. currency, or $1.0003. It was the first time it traded
through parity with the greenback since May 15. On Thursday, the
currency finished at C$1.0072 against the U.S. currency, or
99.29 U.S. cents.
 