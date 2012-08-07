Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:28 EST
CANADA FX-C$ firms to near 3-month high on ECB hopes

Tue Aug 7, 2012 8:31am EDT
 
TORONTO Aug 7 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar firmed to its strongest level in nearly three months against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, boosted by last week's strong U.S. jobs data and the European Central Bank's pledge to support bond markets in the struggling euro zone.

The Canadian currency climbed to a near three-month high at C$0.9972 against the greenback, or $1.0028, its strongest level since May 11.
 