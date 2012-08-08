Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:26 EST
CANADA FX-C$ hits near 3-month high on ECB stimulus hopes

Wed Aug 8, 2012 10:02am EDT
 
TORONTO Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a near three-month high against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday on rising expectations the European Central Bank will ultimately step in to boost the euro zone's flagging economy.

The Canadian dollar hit a session high at C$0.9957 versus the U.S. currency, or $1.0043. It was the currency's highest level versus the greenback since touching C$0.9954, or $1.0046, on May 11.
 