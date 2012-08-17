C$ weakens to session low after inflation data
TORONTO Aug 17 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar slipped to a session low against its U.S. counterpart on Friday after the country's inflation came in tamer than expected in July, bolstering expectations the Bank of Canada will leave interest rates at near-record lows well into 2013.
Canada's dollar hit as low as C$0.9902 to the U.S. dollar following the report, or $1.0099, from around C$0.9890, or 1.0111 immediately before the release.
© Thomson Reuters 2016 All rights reserved.