C$ firms to session high after GDP beats forecasts

TORONTO Aug 31 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar climbed to a session high against its U.S. counterpart on Friday after data showed the country's economy grew at an annualized 1.8 percent in the second quarter, exceeding analyst estimates.

The Canadian dollar strengthened to C$0.9867 versus the greenback, or $1.0135, from around C$0.9903, or $1.0100, immediately before the release.