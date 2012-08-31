Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:23 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

RPT-C$ pares gains after Bernanke speech

Fri Aug 31, 2012 10:23am EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+]

TORONTO Aug 31 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar pared gains against the U.S. currency on Friday morning after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke did not clearly make the case for another round of stimulus in a key speech.

At 10:09 a.m. (1409 GMT), the Canadian dollar stood at C$0.9891 versus the greenback, or $1.0110, down from around C$0.9877, or $1.0125, before Bernanke's speech.

The Canadian dollar had strengthened earlier in the session in the wake of data showing the country's economy grew more than the market had expected in the second quarter and against a backdrop of positive news out of Europe.
 