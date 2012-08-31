RPT-C$ pares gains after Bernanke speech

TORONTO Aug 31 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar pared gains against the U.S. currency on Friday morning after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke did not clearly make the case for another round of stimulus in a key speech.

At 10:09 a.m. (1409 GMT), the Canadian dollar stood at C$0.9891 versus the greenback, or $1.0110, down from around C$0.9877, or $1.0125, before Bernanke's speech.