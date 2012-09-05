Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:23 EST
CANADA FX-C$ recoups some losses after BoC hold rates

Wed Sep 5, 2012 9:06am EDT
 
TORONTO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar trimmed losses
against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada
kept interest rates steady, as expected, and kept on message
that interest rates may have to rise because it expects the
sluggish economy to gain momentum this year.
    The currency strengthened to C$0.9874 versus the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0128, shortly after the announcement. It was
trading at C$0.9884, or $1.0117 just before the bank statement.
 