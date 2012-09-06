Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:22 EST
CANADA FX-C$ surges to strongest level since April

Thu Sep 6, 2012 11:03am EDT
 
TORONTO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar extended gains against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, rallying to its strongest level since April, following positive U.S. labor data and details of the European Central Bank's much-anticipated move to launch a bond-buying program.

Canada's dollar strengthened to C$0.9813 against the U.S. dollar, or $1.0191, breaking through its recent high of C$0.9843 to hit its firmest level since April 30.

 