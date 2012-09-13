CANADA FX-C$ rises after Fed announces stimulus move
TORONTO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a third round of aggressive quantitative easing.
The Fed said it will buy $40 billion of mortgage debt per month and continue to purchase assets until the outlook for jobs improves substantially.
Canada's dollar touched C$0.9725 versus the U.S. currency, or $1.0283, up from C$0.9764, or $1.0242, shortly before the announcement.
