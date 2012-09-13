Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:23 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX-C$ rises after Fed announces stimulus move

Thu Sep 13, 2012 12:45pm EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+]

TORONTO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a third round of aggressive quantitative easing.

The Fed said it will buy $40 billion of mortgage debt per month and continue to purchase assets until the outlook for jobs improves substantially.

Canada's dollar touched C$0.9725 versus the U.S. currency, or $1.0283, up from C$0.9764, or $1.0242, shortly before the announcement.
 