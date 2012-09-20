Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:22 EST
CANADA FX-C$ holds losses after U.S. jobless claims

Thu Sep 20, 2012 8:43am EDT
 
TORONTO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar maintained losses against the U.S. currency on Thursday after a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobless claims report, as falling oil prices and weak Chinese and euro zone data heightened concerns about global economic growth.

Canada's dollar stood at C$0.9787 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0218 after the data, unchanged from just before the numbers were released. The currency was weaker than Wednesday's North American session finish of C$0.9745, or $1.0262.

 