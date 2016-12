CANADA FX-C$ pares gains after Canadian inflation data

TORONTO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar pared some gains against its U.S. counterpart on Friday after Canada's annual inflation rate eased slightly in August, according to government data.

Canada's dollar stood at C$0.9753 against the U.S. dollar, or $1.0253 shortly after the data was released. It was trading around C$0.9746, or $1.0261 just before, and closed at C$0.9765, or $1.0241 on Thursday.