Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:19 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX-C$ firms to session high after retail sales surprise

Tue Sep 25, 2012 8:42am EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+]

TORONTO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar turned positive against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, rallying to a session high after data showed domestic retail sales in July rose much more than expected in June.

Canada's currency hit C$0.9766 versus the greenback, or $1.0240, from around C$0.9795, or $1.0209, heading into the report. The Canadian dollar ended Monday's North American session at C$0.9788, or $1.0217.
 