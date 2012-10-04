Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:19 EST
CANADA FX-C$ hits session high; central bank holds hawkish tone

Thu Oct 4, 2012 9:24am EDT
 
TORONTO Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to a session high against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday after the Bank of Canada repeated language that confirms it is still looking at the possibility of raising interest rates.

The currency firmed to a session high of C$0.9834 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0169. It closed at C$0.9881 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0120, on Wednesday.

The Canadian dollar's rise also coincided with a news conference by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi.
 