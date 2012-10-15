CANADA FX-C$ strengthens after strong U.S retail sales data

TORONTO Oct 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a session low versus the U.S. currency on Monday after retail sales data from the United States suggested stronger-than-expected economic growth in the third quarter.

The Canadian dollar was at C$0.9770 to the greenback, or $1.0235, soon after the 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) data release. It closed at C$0.9793 on Friday and was at C$0.9780 just before the numbers.