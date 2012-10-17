Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:17 EST
CANADA FX-C$ firms to session high after strong U.S. housing data

Wed Oct 17, 2012 8:42am EDT
 
TORONTO Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed to a session high on Wednesday after U.S. housing data showed a budding recovery in the sector is gaining traction.

The Canadian currency hit C$0.9825 to the U.S dollar, or $1.0178, immediately after the release of data showing groundbreaking on new U.S. homes surged to its fastest pace in more than four years.

It had traded at around C$0.9845 just before the data
 