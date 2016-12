TORONTO Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low versus the U.S. currency on Wednesday after data showed the Canadian economy unexpectedly contracted in August.

At 8:34 a.m. (1234 GMT) the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.0002 to the greenback, or $0.9998, compared with C$0.9985 just before the data and C$0.9993, or $1.0007, at Tuesday's North American close.