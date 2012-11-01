Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:18 EST
CANADA FX-C$ strengthens to session high after U.S. data

Thu Nov 1, 2012 10:12am EDT
 
TORONTO Nov 1 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar firmed to a session high versus the greenback on Thursday after data showed the pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector picked up modestly in October while consumer confidence rose to its highest in more than four years.

The currency hit C$0.9970 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0030, from around C$0.9982, or $1.0018, immediately before the data releases.

 