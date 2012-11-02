Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:15 EST
CANADA FX-C$ strengthens after sharp rise in U.S. payrolls

Fri Nov 2, 2012 8:42am EDT
 
TORONTO Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to a one-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Friday after data showed that U.S. employers stepped up hiring in October even as Canadian hiring slowed.

The Canadian currency traded as strong as C$0.9955 to the greenback, or $1.0045, its strongest level since Oct. 26.

It had traded at C$0.9981, or $1.0018, just before the jobs reports were released, and closed Thursday's North American session at C$0.9968, or $1.0032.

 