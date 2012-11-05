CANADA FX-C$ weakens to session low after soft building data
TORONTO Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low against the U.S. currency on Monday after data showed the value of Canadian building permits dipped sharply in September.
The currency was at C$0.9975 to the greenback, or $1.0025, minutes after the release, after trading around C$0.9964 just before.
The data from Statistics Canada showed lower construction intentions in all three components of the non-residential sector.
© Thomson Reuters 2016 All rights reserved.