Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:16 EST
CANADA FX-C$ weakens to session low after soft building data

Mon Nov 5, 2012 8:39am EST
 
TORONTO Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low against the U.S. currency on Monday after data showed the value of Canadian building permits dipped sharply in September.

The currency was at C$0.9975 to the greenback, or $1.0025, minutes after the release, after trading around C$0.9964 just before.

The data from Statistics Canada showed lower construction intentions in all three components of the non-residential sector.
 