Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:16 EST
CANADA FX-C$ pares losses after North American data

Thu Nov 8, 2012 8:45am EST
 
TORONTO Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar pared early losses against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after North American economic data, which included rising exports in Canada and lower U.S. weekly jobless claims.

The Canadian dollar traded at C$0.9964 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0036, firmer than the C$0.9970, or $1.0030 it was trading at prior to the data. It was still marginally weaker than Wednesday's North American close of C$0.9961, or $1.0039.
 