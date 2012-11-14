CANADA FX-C$ hits session low as stocks markets slide
TORONTO Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a session low against the greenback on Wednesday, tracking a fall in U.S. and Canadian equity markets as investors focused on fears about impending U.S. budget discussions and the debt crisis in Europe.
The currency weakened to C$1.0034 versus its U.S. counterpart, or 99.66 U.S. cents, after starting the North American session on slightly firmer ground. The Canadian dollar ended the day on Tuesday at C$1.0019, or $0.9981.
