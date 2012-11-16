CANADA FX-C$ holds gains after Canadian securities purchase data
TORONTO Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar held on to early gains against the U.S. currency on Friday after data showed foreigners increased their purchases of Canadian securities in September to C$13.92 billion from C$7.56 billion in the previous month.
The currency traded at C$1.0003 to the U.S. dollar, or $0.9997, slightly firmer than its North American close on Thursday at C$1.0013 versus the U.S. dollar, or 99.87 U.S. cents.
