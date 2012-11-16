CANADA FX-C$ weakens to 3-1/2-month, breaks resistance level

TORONTO Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a 3-1/2-month low against the U.S. dollar on Friday, breaking a significant USD/CAD technical resistance level, as negative global economic sentiment continued to drag on riskier assets.

The Canadian dollar softened to C$1.0048 versus the U.S. dollar, or 99.52 U.S cents, weaker than its North American close on Thursday of C$1.0013, or 99.87 U.S. cents.