CANADA FX-C$ weakens to session low as Fed's Bernanke speaks
TORONTO Nov 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke repeated a warning that running over the "cliff" of expiring tax cuts and government spending cuts could derail the recovery.
At 1:07 p.m. (1807 GMT) the Canadian dollar was trading at C$0.9984 to the greenback, or $1.0016, compared with C$0.9966, or $1.0034, at Monday's North American close.
