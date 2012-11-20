Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:14 EST
CANADA FX-C$ weakens to session low as Fed's Bernanke speaks

Tue Nov 20, 2012 1:20pm EST
 
TORONTO Nov 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke repeated a warning that running over the "cliff" of expiring tax cuts and government spending cuts could derail the recovery.

At 1:07 p.m. (1807 GMT) the Canadian dollar was trading at C$0.9984 to the greenback, or $1.0016, compared with C$0.9966, or $1.0034, at Monday's North American close.
 