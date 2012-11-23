CANADA FX-C$ strengthens to session high after inflation data

TORONTO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to a session high against its U.S. counterpart on Friday after slightly higher than expected domestic inflation data. At 8:33 a.m. (1333 GMT) the Canadian currency was trading at C$0.9965 to the greenback, or $1.0035, compared to C$0.9970, or $1.0030, just before the release and C$0.9972, or $1.0028 at Thursday's North American close.