Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:12 EST
CANADA FX-C$ strengthens to session high after inflation data

Fri Nov 23, 2012
 
TORONTO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
to a session high against its U.S. counterpart on Friday after
slightly higher than expected domestic inflation data.
 
    At 8:33 a.m. (1333 GMT) the Canadian currency was
trading at C$0.9965 to the greenback, or $1.0035, compared to
C$0.9970, or $1.0030, just before the release and C$0.9972, or
$1.0028 at Thursday's North American close.
 