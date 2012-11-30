Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:11 EST
CANADA FX-C$ weakens to session low after surprisingly weak Canada GDP data

Fri Nov 30, 2012 8:38am EST
 
TORONTO Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low of C$0.9954 to the U.S. dollar on Friday after unexpectedly weak Canada gross domestic product data.

The country's economy grew at an annualized rate of 0.6 percent in the third quarter as exports declined and business investment tapered off.

The currency had traded at C$0.9945 just before the data was released, and closed at C$0.9928, or $1.0073 on Thursday.
 