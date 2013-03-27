CANADA FX-C$ firms after higher-than-expected inflation data

TORONTO, March 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after Canadian data showed the country's annual inflation rose quicker than expected in February, increasing to 1.2 percent from 0.5 percent in January.

The Canadian dollar touched a session high of C$1.0155 versus the U.S. dollar, or 98.47 U.S. cents, stronger than the C$1.0177, or 98.26 U.S. cents it was trading at immediately before the data.