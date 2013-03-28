Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:00 EST
CANADA FX-C$ touches session high on GDP data before retreating

Thu Mar 28, 2013 8:43am EDT
 
TORONTO, March 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar on Thursday touched its strongest level against the U.S. dollar in more than a month after data showed that the Canadian economy grew 0.2 percent following the weakest two quarters since the 2008-09 recession.

The Canadian dollar hit C$1.0145 versus the U.S. dollar, stronger than C$1.0157, or 98.45 U.S. cents immediately before the data. But the currency quickly gave back all of those gains.
 