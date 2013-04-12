Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:01 EST
CANADA FX-C$ softens to session low after U.S. data

Fri Apr 12, 2013 8:48am EDT
 
TORONTO, April 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low against the U.S. dollar on Friday after data showed U.S. retail sales unexpectedly fell in March, while U.S. producer prices posted their biggest drop in 10 months.

The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low of C$1.0137 against the U.S. dollar, or 98.65 U.S. cents. This was softer than the C$1.0127 level the currency was trading at immediately before the data was released. It ended the North American session at C$1.0107 on Thursday.
 