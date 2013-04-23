Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:59 EST
CANADA FX-C$ strengthens after stronger-than-expected retail sales data

Tue Apr 23, 2013 8:39am EDT
 
TORONTO, April 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar recouped its losses and strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday after domestic retail sales data for February rose by a stronger-than-expected 0.8 percent.

The Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.0258 versus the U.S. dollar, or 97.48 U.S. cents, firmer than shortly before the data was released and also stronger than Monday's close at C$1.0261, or 97.46 U.S. cents.
 