CANADA FX-Canadian dollar pares losses after weak U.S. data

TORONTO May 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar pared losses on Thursday against the U.S. dollar, which weakened against a string of currencies after data showed U.S. jobless claims rose and the estimates of first-quarter U.S. economic growth were scaled back.

The Canadian dollar strengthened to C$1.0364 versus the U.S. dollar, or 96.49 U.S. cents, stronger than shortly before the data was released, but was still off Wednesday's finish at C$1.0352, or 96.60 U.S. cents.