Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:55 EST
CANADA FX-C$ hits strongest since mid-May on robust jobs data

Fri Jun 7, 2013 8:39am EDT
 
TORONTO, June 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit its strongest level against the U.S. dollar since mid-May on Friday after data showed the Canadian economy added a surprisingly robust 95,000 jobs last month.

At 8:38 a.m. (1238 GMT) the currency was trading at C$1.0186 to the greenback, or 98.17 U.S. cents, compared with C$1.0250 just before the jobs report and C$1.0260 at Thursday's North American close.
 