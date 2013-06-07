CANADA FX-C$ hits strongest since mid-May on robust jobs data
TORONTO, June 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit its strongest level against the U.S. dollar since mid-May on Friday after data showed the Canadian economy added a surprisingly robust 95,000 jobs last month.
At 8:38 a.m. (1238 GMT) the currency was trading at C$1.0186 to the greenback, or 98.17 U.S. cents, compared with C$1.0250 just before the jobs report and C$1.0260 at Thursday's North American close.
