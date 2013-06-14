CANADA FX-C$ retreats after weaker-than-expected Canadian manufacturing data

TORONTO, June 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against the U.S. dollar on Friday after data showed that Canadian factory sales unexpectedly sank by 2.4 percent in April from March.

The Canadian dollar softened to C$1.0177 to the U.S. dollar after the data was released, weaker than just before the numbers were released and weaker than Thursday's finish at C$1.0166, or 98.37 U.S. cents.