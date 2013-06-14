Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:55 EST
CANADA FX-C$ retreats after weaker-than-expected Canadian manufacturing data

Fri Jun 14, 2013 8:40am EDT
 
TORONTO, June 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against the U.S. dollar on Friday after data showed that Canadian factory sales unexpectedly sank by 2.4 percent in April from March.

The Canadian dollar softened to C$1.0177 to the U.S. dollar after the data was released, weaker than just before the numbers were released and weaker than Thursday's finish at C$1.0166, or 98.37 U.S. cents.
 