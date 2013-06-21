CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slumps to 19-month low after Canadian inflation data

TORONTO, June 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar touched its weakest level against the greenback since December 2011 on Friday after Canadian inflation data for May came in below expectations.

The Canadian dollar fell some three quarters of a cent to C$1.0474 versus the U.S. dollar, or 95.47 U.S. cents, minutes after the figures were released. This was also a cent off Thursday's finish of C$1.0373, or 96.40 U.S. cents.