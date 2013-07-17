Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:52 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms after Bernanke comments

Wed Jul 17, 2013 8:44am EDT
 
TORONTO, July 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed to a session high against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank still expects bond tapering would begin later year, but left open the option of changing that plan.

The Canadian dollar firmed to C$1.0361 versus the U.S. dollar, or 96.52 U.S. cents, stronger than immediately before the comments were released and slightly firmer than Tuesday's North American close at C$1.0366, or 96.47 U.S. cents.
 