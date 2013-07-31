Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:51 EST
CANADA FX-C$ weakens to session low after soft Canadian GDP data

Wed Jul 31, 2013 8:39am EDT
 
TORONTO, July 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar retreated against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday following the release of North American gross domestic product data, which included weaker-than-expected growth in Canada during the month of May.

The Canadian dollar touched C$1.0337 versus the U.S. dollar, or 96.74 U.S. cents. This was weaker than immediately before the figures were released and Tuesday's North American session finish at C$1.0302, or 97.07 U.S. cents.
 