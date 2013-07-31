Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:49 EST
CANADA FX-C$ strengthens to session high after Fed statement

Wed Jul 31, 2013 2:11pm EDT
 
TORONTO, July 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed to a session high against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve offered no hint of any near-term stimulus pullback in a statement after its policy meeting.

The Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.0255 versus the U.S. dollar, or 97.51 U.S. cents after the statement, stronger than just before the comments were released and Tuesday's North American session close of C$1.0302, or 97.07 U.S. cents.

 