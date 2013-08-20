Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:49 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX-C$ retreats on soft Canadian wholesale trade data

Tue Aug 20, 2013 8:39am EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+]

TORONTO Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to its weakest level in more than a week against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday after data showed that Canadian wholesale trade fell by a larger-than-expected 2.8 percent in June from May.

The Canadian dollar touched C$1.0402 versus the U.S. dollar, or 96.14 U.S. cents, weaker than immediately before the figures were released and Monday's North American finish at C$1.0342, or 96.69 U.S. cents. This was its weakest level since August 8.
 