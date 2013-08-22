Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:50 EST
CANADA FX-C$ slips to session low after soft retail sales data

Thu Aug 22, 2013 8:41am EDT
 
TORONTO Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, touching a six-week low after data showed Canadian retail sales fell a larger-than-expected 0.6 percent in June.

The Canadian dollar briefly touched C$1.0517 to the U.S. dollar, or 95.08 U.S. cents, after the figures were released. This was softer than immediately before the data and weaker than Wednesday's North American finish C$1.0473, or 95.48 U.S. cents.
 