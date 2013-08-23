Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:50 EST
CANADA FX-C$ briefly touches session low after inflation data

Fri Aug 23, 2013 8:42am EDT
 
TORONTO Aug 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar briefly softened to a six-week low against the U.S. dollar on Friday, after Canadian inflation data rose less than expected.

The Canadian dollar hit C$1.0569 to the U.S. dollar, or 94.62 U.S. cents after the data was released, but quickly pared losses.

The currency was still weaker, however, compared with Thursday's finish at C$1.0516, or 95.09 U.S. cents.
 