CANADA FX-C$ briefly touches session low after inflation data
TORONTO Aug 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar briefly softened to a six-week low against the U.S. dollar on Friday, after Canadian inflation data rose less than expected.
The Canadian dollar hit C$1.0569 to the U.S. dollar, or 94.62 U.S. cents after the data was released, but quickly pared losses.
The currency was still weaker, however, compared with Thursday's finish at C$1.0516, or 95.09 U.S. cents.
