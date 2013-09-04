CANADA FX-C$ strengthens after Bank of Canada rate decision

TORONTO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada held its benchmark interest rate steady at 1 percent.

The Canadian dollar strengthened to C$1.0488 versus the U.S. dollar, or 95.35 U.S. cents shortly after the central bank statement was released, firmer than just before and also stronger than Tuesday's North American finish at C$1.0530, or 94.97 U.S. cents.