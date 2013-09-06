CANADA FX-C$ firms to 2-1/2-week high after unexpectedly strong Canadian jobs data

TORONTO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to its firmest level in about two and a half weeks after Canadian data showed the economy added 59,200 jobs in August.

The currency touched C$1.0387 versus the U.S. dollar, or 96.27 U.S. cents after the data, which more than half a cent stronger than just before the figures were released and more than a cent stronger than Thursday's close at C$1.0506, or 95.18 U.S. cents.