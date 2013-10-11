CANADA FX-C$ strengthens after stronger-than-expected jobs data
TORONTO Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to a session high on Friday after Canadian employment figures came in stronger than expected, with the jobless rate falling below 7 percent for the first time in nearly five years.
The Canadian dollar firmed to C$1.0376 versus the U.S. dollar, or 96.38 U.S. cents, stronger than just prior to the data's release and stronger than Thursday's North American finish at C$1.0396, or 96.19 U.S. cents.
