Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:43 EST
CANADA FX-C$ strengthens after stronger-than-expected jobs data

Fri Oct 11, 2013 8:41am EDT
 
TORONTO Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to a session high on Friday after Canadian employment figures came in stronger than expected, with the jobless rate falling below 7 percent for the first time in nearly five years.

The Canadian dollar firmed to C$1.0376 versus the U.S. dollar, or 96.38 U.S. cents, stronger than just prior to the data's release and stronger than Thursday's North American finish at C$1.0396, or 96.19 U.S. cents.
 